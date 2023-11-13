Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $47,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

