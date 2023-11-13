Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $141.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $191.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

