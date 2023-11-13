Commerce Bank Sells 278 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.82 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.