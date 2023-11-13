Commerce Bank Acquires 4,935 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

