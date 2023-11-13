Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 30th

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.6 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.