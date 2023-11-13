Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $32,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

