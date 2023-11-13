Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Chindata Group worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chindata Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of CD opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

