China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.