Challenger Limited (CGFPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share on Sunday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
