Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Holdings Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Certara worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

