CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

