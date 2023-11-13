Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,504 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

RF stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.