Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $289.52 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.31 and a 200-day moving average of $304.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

