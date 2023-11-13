Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,707 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,559 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

