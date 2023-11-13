Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -639.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.