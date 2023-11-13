Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,881 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

