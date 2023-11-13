Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGFGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, reports. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $177.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $146.14 and a one year high of $202.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Earnings History for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

