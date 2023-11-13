BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 844,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 281,677 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 109,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MUE opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

