Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bisalloy Steel Group news, insider Rowan Melrose 120,296 shares of Bisalloy Steel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. Insiders own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

See Also

