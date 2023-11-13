BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 11th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BDORY opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

