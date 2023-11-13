BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 11th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance
BDORY opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
