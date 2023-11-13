AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $38,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $168.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.