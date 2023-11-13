ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,390 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ASGN worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 311.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASGN opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

Insider Activity

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Profile

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.