Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

