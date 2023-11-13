Ankr (ANKR) Tops One Day Volume of $24.73 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $260.24 million and approximately $24.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02613511 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $25,846,231.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

