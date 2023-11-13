691 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $445.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

