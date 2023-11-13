465 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $456.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

