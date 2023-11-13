4,006 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 615,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after buying an additional 64,563 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 206.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

