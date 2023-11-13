391 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,393 shares of company stock worth $7,134,979. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $634.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $636.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.53.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

