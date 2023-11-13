3,704 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

