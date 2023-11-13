30,000 Shares in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $311,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

