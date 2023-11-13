229 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CAR opened at $187.70 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.55 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $21.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.