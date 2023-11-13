1peco (1PECO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.03 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $16.03 million and $45.10 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/one%5FecoGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/QC4Qr58V6B)[Medium](https://medium.com/@1eco)”

1peco Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

