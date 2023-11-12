Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

