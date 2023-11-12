Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 16,778 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 1,444,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after buying an additional 1,051,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $11.65 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

