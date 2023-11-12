Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 66.2% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the second quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $3,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.
Scilex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCLX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
