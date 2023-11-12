Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 66.2% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the second quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter valued at $3,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCLX opened at $1.29 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scilex Holding will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

See Also

