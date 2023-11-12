Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -185.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

