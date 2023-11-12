Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after purchasing an additional 179,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.