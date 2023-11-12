Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WPM opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

