Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

