Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.