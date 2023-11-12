Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.03 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

