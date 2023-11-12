USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USNA opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $141,069.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 2,159 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $141,069.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,579 shares of company stock valued at $222,985 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.