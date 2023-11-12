Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

