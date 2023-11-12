The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.31% of New York Times worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Up 1.1 %

NYT stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

