The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

