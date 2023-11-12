The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $42.75 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

