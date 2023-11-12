The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 19.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of ALL opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

