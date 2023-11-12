Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Macy’s worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,431,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,443,000 after buying an additional 500,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.