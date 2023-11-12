Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,076 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 432,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.22. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

