Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 372 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

HWM stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

